2023 Burning Man Features Elegant Temple Design That Resembles Upside Down Flower

Burning Man has been creating a temporary city in the desert for decades now, bringing together artists, musicians, builders and tinkerers from around the globe.

It’s influential for people due to a combination of its unique principles, transformative experiences, and the profound impact it has on personal growth and community building.

Some people call the one week festival the largest party on the planet, while for others, it’s deeply spiritual and enlightening, a place for them to escape reality of our built society for a few days.

For many years, the festival has featured a large temple structure that is a place of reflection, grieving, remembrance, and meditation. Hand-written notes, photographs, messages and wishes are attached to the interior during the event’s week. At the end of the festival, the entire structure is burned, giving a sense of closure and relief.

The 2023 Temple of Heart is designed by Ela Madej and Reed Finlay, and features a 12-pointed base with intricate, lace-like patterns cut into the structure’s 640 wooden panels using a CNC machine. It will look especially impressive at night, surrounded by the desert landscape.

Resembling an upside-down desert flower, the temple features a large stem that reaches 80 feet into the air.

Made entirely with volunteer labor and donated materials, the structure’s creation is a labor of love and dedication to larger community that makes up Burning Man.

Held Sunday, August 27 – Monday, September 4, the event will feature hundreds of other built creations as well as ‘mutant vehicles’ and an expected 80,000 attendees. Let us know if you attend, and what your impression was.

