3D Scans of Black Lives Matter Protesters Immortalize Moment in History

London-based artist Débora Silva has helped immortalize these moments of turmoil we’re living through with 3D scans of various protesters on the streets.

Taken during a racial equality march in Hyde Park, the 3D scans show protesters with signs, masks, and their own unique messages, creating a sort of digital time capsule of the moment. And while the scans themselves are imperfect, showing the existing flaws of a mobile system, they’re truly unique in the way they capture people’s mood and intention.

“Here I wanted to bring the real protestors into the digital space in a series of images that haven’t been seen in protest photography.”

