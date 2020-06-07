Remarkable Portraits by Amy Sherald

Powerfully colorful and also distinctively devoid of pigment, Amy Sherald’s paintings capture a unique narrative of Black America. Her trademark grayscale skin tone offsets the otherwise boldly colorful scenes, of stylishly dressed figures with poignant yet somber expressions.

Her work explores a mainstream universality that the black community is often excluded from, and she’s chosen to create paintings that helps expand the art narrative to include everyday people of color. Notably, Michelle Obama chose Sherald to paint her official portrait, which is a true work of art.

Via Colossal: