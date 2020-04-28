A Very Soggy Owl

Tanja Brandt shows us a very scraggly, soaking wet owl after the rain. 🦉 🌧
We’ve rarely seen this noble, distinguished birds in such a precarious, yet adorable state.
Hehe, so funny. Thanks for the comment.
Oh my. I’m obsessed with these adorable photos, thank you so much for sharing. brightened my morning 🙏🏼✌🏼😊