Fantastic Home Office Design Inspiration

Well world, we’ve been stuck at home for quite a while now. Unless you’re in a career that keeps you outdoors or on the front lines of our collective pandemic, you’re probably spending a fair amount of time on your computer. And whether that means on the couch with a laptop or at a dignified home office, there still might be room for improvement.

We’ve gathered some highly inspiring home office designs, care of Architectural Digest, to maybe spark your own creativity. And while some of these designs come from over-the-top, highly expensive homes, the curation and layouts are definitely attainable with some clever effort.

And even if the pandemic does relent in the next month or two, an inspiring home office setup will keep you in good shape for years to come.