Afrorests

June 3, 2020 2 Comments

Artist Pierre Jean-Louis wants women of African heritage to be proud of their hair, wear it expressively. His series transforms afros into a lovely blend of forests and galaxy wonder. Via BoredPanda:

afro1

flowers-galaxy-afro-hairstyle-black-girl-magic-pierre-jean-louis-1 flowers-galaxy-afro-hairstyle-black-girl-magic-pierre-jean-louis-6
flowers-galaxy-afro-hairstyle-black-girl-magic-pierre-jean-louis-25 flowers-galaxy-afro-hairstyle-black-girl-magic-pierre-jean-louis-27 flowers-galaxy-afro-hairstyle-black-girl-magic-pierre-jean-louis-29
flowers-galaxy-afro-hairstyle-black-girl-magic-pierre-jean-louis-36

