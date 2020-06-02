Disney Princesses Re-envisioned As African Americans

June 2, 2020 0 Comments

Disney doesn’t have the best history of racial inclusion in its movies, and aside from gems like The Princess and The Frog, we can’t think of many that feature African American heroines.

Regis and Kahran, the duo behind CreativeSoul Photography have created a series of highly stylized African American princesses that look even more regal than the Disney movies they’re loosely based off of.  Take a look at some of their beautiful work (and beautiful princesses) below. Via BP:

Princess Rapunzel
1-77

Princess Jasmine
2-76

Princess Tiana
3-74

Princess Cinderella
4-69

Princess Pocahontas
5-67

Princess Nala
6-63

Princess Elsa
7-55

Princess Moana
8-52

Princess Snow White
9-48

Princess Anna
10-47

Princess Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)
11-40

Princess Shuri
12-37

Princess Belle
13-34

Princess Ariel
14-31

