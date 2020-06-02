Disney Princesses Re-envisioned As African Americans

Disney doesn’t have the best history of racial inclusion in its movies, and aside from gems like The Princess and The Frog, we can’t think of many that feature African American heroines.

Regis and Kahran, the duo behind CreativeSoul Photography have created a series of highly stylized African American princesses that look even more regal than the Disney movies they’re loosely based off of. Take a look at some of their beautiful work (and beautiful princesses) below. Via BP:

Princess Rapunzel



Princess Jasmine



Princess Tiana



Princess Cinderella



Princess Pocahontas



Princess Nala



Princess Elsa



Princess Moana



Princess Snow White



Princess Anna



Princess Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)



Princess Shuri



Princess Belle



Princess Ariel

