Disney Princesses Re-envisioned As African Americans

Disney doesn’t have the best history of racial inclusion in its movies, and aside from gems like The Princess and The Frog, we can’t think of many that feature African American heroines.
Regis and Kahran, the duo behind CreativeSoul Photography have created a series of highly stylized African American princesses that look even more regal than the Disney movies they’re loosely based off of. Take a look at some of their beautiful work (and beautiful princesses) below. Via BP:
Princess Rapunzel
Princess Jasmine
Princess Tiana
Princess Cinderella
Princess Pocahontas
Princess Nala
Princess Elsa
Princess Moana
Princess Snow White
Princess Anna
Princess Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)
Princess Shuri
Princess Belle
Princess Ariel