Airbus Introduces Three New Hydrogen Concept Planes that Promise Zero Emissions Flight

Aerospace giant Airbus introduced three new concept planes this week, part of their ZEROe initiative, which promises zero emissions flight by 2035. Using hydrogen-powered turbine engines supplemented by electricity generated by fuel cells, the company announced a turbofan version, a turboprop variant, as well as a futuristic blended-wing-body design.

This hydrogen future promises comparable flight times and distances to legacy planes, in slightly smaller form factors, able to carry up to 200 passengers, all in an emissions-free travel experience.

As much as we love travel, we can’t wait for the day that air travel is less impactful on the planet. We’re encouraged to see one of the major players investing in zero-emissions air travel, even if we’re a decade + out. Via Dezeen: