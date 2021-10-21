Vintage Style Halloween Illustrations by Natalie ‘Natatat’ Hyland

With a creepy yet still cute twist on Disney style illustrations, Natatat creates fun and unique illustrations, embodying the spirit and fun of Halloween.

Her work has a good balance of fun grotesque elements while still remaining charming. We like the way her images have a slight textural element and faded colors, lending them some vintage, retro vibes.

Take a look at her Instagram, and her website, which offers prints of her illustrations. 🎃 Via Inspiration Grid:

“Natatat creates late into the night when the world slows down and all is quiet. During the late hours, her thoughts knock like a ‘rat-a-tat’ at the door to her imagination. Natatat opens the door and welcomes unlimited possibilities of what can be seen.”