The Simpson’s Get a Wes Anderson Makeover

The Simpsons and Wes Anderson’s films like The Royal Tenenbaums seem like odd bedfellows.

But when reimagined with creative yet faithful set design, the two seem like a perfect match.

Created for HomeAdvisor, these scenes and locations from the long running animated series have been transformed into real life places, but with careful style and design that make them seem at home in Anderson’s quirky but deeply lovable movies.

From Homer’s station at the nuclear power plant to good ‘ol Moe’s Bar, the scenery is believable and yet too perfect at the same time.

Via HomeAdvisor: