Andy Warhol Campbell’s Soup Skateboard Decks

Andy Warhol’s pop art remains relevant decades after his death, a testament to the iconic, multi-color silkscreens.

Now there’s a collaboration that brings some of this famous art to a series of skateboard decks, which look great on a wall, or in theory, you could ride on.

Partnered with The Skateroom, The Andy Warhol Foundation has a series of skate decks that show a range of Campbell’s soup cans in beautiful color.

The decks can be purchased as a series of 8 or individually, adding a bit of pop-art-meets-skate-culture to your home decor.

Available from $220 apiece or $1650 for the full 8-deck series.

 


In the early sixties, Andy Warhol created many works depicting consumer products, Hollywood stars, and a highly publicized series illustrating death and disaster in American society.

As one of the most recognized faces in contemporary art, it seemed obvious for us to try and perpetuate Andy Warhol’s vision through our production. That’s why we recently collaborated with the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts to produce a series of Andy’s most iconic works.

 

 

  2. Andy “Backside Ollie” Warhol, as we knew him in Sunnyside, Queens in the 1980s. Relaxing after work at Interview Mag, near Union Square.

