Apple’s Vision Pro Aims to Bring Augmented Reality to Primetime

Apple has just pulled the curtains off their brand new augmented reality device, called Apple Vision Pro.

A high-end augmented reality device, the Vision Pro offers state-of-the-art overlay experiences, while also allowing you to see out of the goggle’s screens. Over 5,000 patents were created in the process of developing the device.

At $3499, It’s unclear whether this advanced new device will be another hit, but it’s an exciting and intriguing new piece of technology.

Apple’s new device user super hi-res displays and three lenses to magnify content.

The front, curved EyeSight OLED lenticular panel projects the correct perspective of your eyes to each person looking at you.

Shows are able to be seen with virtual backgrounds, immersing you into nature scenes, while watching movies and TV shows.

Apple Vision Pro allows for 3D video, which promises to pop off the screen in amazing detail.