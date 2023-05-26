GoChess Features an AI-Powered Board With Pieces That Move Automatically

File this under something we didn’t know we wanted, until we saw it.

GoChess is a super innovative chessboard that uses AI and magnets to create an experience that feels magical.

The automatically moving pieces allow you to play virtually with someone across the world, and their play will actually move the pieces across the board.

But it gets better than that, with modes that allow you to learn the game of chess, including a teaching mode that showcases the best moves, lighting them up with different colors.

When you’re done with a game, the board will automatically move the pieces back into place, magically getting them all set up for next time.

Fundraising now on Kickstarter, we’re impressed by the range of features, and the innovation put into GoChess.