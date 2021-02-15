Build Your Masterpiece with this LEGO Van Gogh Starry Night

LEGO has expanded their universe a lot in the last few years, from just themed scenes to pop-art, famous architecture, and even flower arrangements. One of their most recent sets is taking on the world of famous paintings. Van Gogh’s Starry Night is recreated with 1,552 pieces, and is the work of 25 year-old Truman Cheng, who submitted the project as part of the LEGO Ideas website.

Winners of the fan-voted website get their work turned into official LEGO sets, as well as 1% of the royalties.

Via DesignBoom:

‘one day, I was just playing with LEGO parts, and I realized stacking LEGO plates together in random intervals looks a lot like van gogh’s iconic brush strokes,’ Cheng told LEGO ideas. ‘it was a good brain tease to come up with tricks and techniques to capture the look of the original painting. the brushwork goes into many directions in the moon and the swirling cloud, so there was some creative use of bracket and clip elements involved.’