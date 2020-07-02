LEGO Goes Two Dimensional With Their New Art Line

LEGO has long been about building cities, castles, outer space adventures, but always with their 3D bricks. Their latest offering is called LEGO Art, and it consists of hundreds of small circular bricks, built to create a flat, mosaic-like canvas for your wall.

Starting by offering four distinct sets – Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe, Star Wars Sith, Iron Man, and the Beatles, these new pieces will allow builders to create these iconic art pieces, while listening to custom-created Podcasts for each version.

With over 3,000 pieces per mosaic, LEGO describes the building as an experience, and the sets are tailored for an adult audience. Available this fall for $120 per set.