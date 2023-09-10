Capturing the US Open in Stunning Infrared

We’ve long been fans of infrared photography, and the way it vividly transforms familiar scenes into entirely new perspectives.

The New York Times recently traveled to the U.S. Open tennis tournament, and captured a striking series in radiant shades of fuscia, magenta, and coral. It’s a fascinating and refreshing take from one of the world’s foremost newspapers, and brings a unique new look to a recognizable sporting event.

The trees turn a shade of neon-salmon in Karsten’s infrared series, which uses an infrared-passing filter to show scenes that we don’t normally see.

Speaking about the US Open, author and photographer Karsten Moran says: “But the event is, and this will come as no surprise to anyone who has attended, absolutely crawling with photographers. All of the major wire services have multiple photographers on site, as do many newspapers and magazines from around the world. And while we all bring something different to our profession that allows us to make unique pictures, I am always thinking of ways to capture the event in a different light. And infrared is, quite literally, different light.”

“At the Open, where tens of thousands of people attend on a single day, the crowds can be disorienting. But in infrared light, the players’ colorful clothes fade away in deference to their figures.”

