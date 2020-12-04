Chomping At the Bit to Get Back to Traveling? These Airframes May Soothe Your Airplane Craving

Missing those ‘Now boarding!’ moments at the airport? The slightly awkward and slow boarding process, but the inevitable excitement of traveling somewhere different or new?

We know there are a lot of you who are accustomed to air travel, and 2020 has probably been your most sedentary year in memory.

Flying during a pandemic is not advised, and for good reason. But for a nostalgic and funny facsimile, how about putting up some of these Airframes? Picture frames made to look like chunky airplane windows, they can be your window to that exotic destination, if only in photo form.

