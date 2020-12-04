Unzipping the River

This clever craft is shaped like a zipper pull, and as it moves across the river surface, the wake creates an unzipping effect.

The work of Japanese artist Yasuhiro Suzuki, he often wondered what lay beneath Tokyo’s Sumida River, and this was his symbolic discovery craft.

It’s probably fair to say this is one of the few zipper boats in existence. Via Colossal:

(translated) “Fastener ship” was inspired by artist Yasuhiro Suzuki, who looked down on Tokyo Bay from the window of an airplane and saw that the ship and wake going through the sea seemed to open the sea (earth) with fasteners. …. The trailing waves of the ship that goes back and forth between Azumabashi and Sakurabashi will connect the opposite banks while opening the water surface like a fastener and will change the way you see the scenery of the town.