Concerned Over All Those Halloween Candy Wrappers? Mars Has a Recycling Solution

Halloween is upon us, and with it comes the candy. So. Much. Candy.

All of those thin plastic wrappers add up, and in almost all cases, they’re thrown in the trash, to linger in landfills for generations.

Mars brand is offering a solution, a large recycled bag to collect all of those wrappers and send them to a recycling center.

Their Trick or Trash initiative is a partnership with Rubicon, which specializes in recycling of this type.

Once your bag is filled with wrappers, you can send it back free of charge, and those plastic wrappers will be recycled into new items.

It’s a small step, but a welcome one!

🍬 🎃 ♻️