This Deliciously Scary Charcuterie Board Will Freak Out Your Halloween Guests

Eek!

We are simultaneously grossed out and deeply impressed by this new trend in Halloween charcuterie boards.

Utilizing cheese or other fillings wrapped in scary-delicious prosciutto, the boards feature a lifelike human arm and hand, which guests are inviting to cut into and enjoy.

The severed hand is clearly the star of the show, though we can imagine all manner of related scary foods gracing the charcuterie board.

Halloween is becoming big business around the world, with people leaning into the creepy and scary themes in an impressive way.

On the food front, you can visit Instagram and you’ll see plenty of ideas for creepy appetizers, or #horrordoeuvres.

Read more on Washington Post: