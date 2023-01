Dutch artist Toon Joosen knows how to have fun with words. Using old-school books and photographs, he creates collages that transform a printed page into a playful scene of wordplay.

A lawnmower clears a path from a page, a group of gentlemen pluck words from a ‘field’, and more.

Clever and nostalgic, the collages feel original yet familiar all at once.

See more of his work on Instagram and Society6.

Images used with artist’s permission.