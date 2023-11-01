Enormous Gundam Robot is the Largest Walking Robot in the World

Builders with a larger than life dream have created an amazing robot, straight from the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam from the 1970s and 80s.

Gundam Factory Yokohama are the ambitious creators of the full-size robot.

Standing 60 feet tall and weighing a staggering 55,000 pounds, the robot is able to walk, kneel, point, and turn its massive head.

Further movement and mobility are promised in the future, and we imagine the robot will be a major tourist attraction in the future.

Located at the Port of Yokohama in Tokyo.

