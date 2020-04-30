Faceted, Jewel-like Building Facade in Korea

Located in Gwanggyo, just outside of Seoul, this new department store has a remarkable, jeweled-looking facade that stands out from just about any other building design we can think of.

While we don’t find the snaking, 3D facade particularly beautiful, it is a fascinating design choice, breaking the clean, rectilinear lines with something faceted, expressive, and unique.

The view from inside is more impressive, as the glass gives visitors a view both up and out, creating almost a greenhouse like effect.

The building, Galleria, should stand out for years to come, with its unique brick and glass design. Created by architecture firm OMA.