Fantasy Inflatable Skyscrapers

There’s something very experimental about these skyscraper renderings, rising high into the city’s downtown, but made of an inflatable structure.

Created by Zumo Digital, in collaboration with AI software, the inflatable skyscrapers are novel and yet somehow familiar. Looking at first like some sort of scaffolding protection, the towers are then realized as their own entities, pillowy and puffy.

Another example of new artificial intelligence tools helping us to visualize structures that have never been seen before.

See more on Zumo Digital’s website.

“Imagine towering skyscrapers that rise like colossal balloons, transforming city skylines with their awe-inspiring presence. Introducing the revolutionary concept of inflatable skyscrapers, where architectural marvels and sustainable innovation come together.”

-Zumo Digital