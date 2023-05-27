Lunaz has Retrofitted This 1961 Bentley S2 Continental to be Fully Electric

The prestige of this 1961 Bentley S2 Continental is undisputed. With stately lines, elegant two-tone paint, and just the right amount of chrome details, it practically screams 60s elegance.

The only thing that would make it cooler and sleeker would be an electric drivetrain.

Enter Lunaz, who has made it their mission to bring old world style, and new world convenience, with a range of classic cars that have been completely restored, and made electric.

This Bentley was a desirable, hard-to-find vintage car on its own, commanding a $180-350k price tag on enthusiast auction sites. The complete rebuild will make it one-of-a-kind, with bespoke choices on paint color, leather seating, and wood trim, all of which are inspired by the original. Modern conveniences like heated seats and navigation are available, though they’re subtly hidden away to keep the car’s original aesthetics.

The electrification breathes new life into classics like this, and shows that older cars can lead new lives, with the right care, attention, and money invested.

Via Uncrate:

From Lunaz:

“We built Lunaz to further the legacies of the most beautiful cars in the world. We know there is no better proposition than timeless aesthetics propelled by the powertrain of the future.

We make these iconic machines a relevant and usable proposition for the 21st century. A classic car by Lunaz is not just for this generation, it is to be driven and enjoyed for many more.”

“The Lunaz solution takes cars that are under threat and gives them new purpose. Our cars embody the spirit of the original. They are peerless in their performance and effortless in their day-to-day use. To breathe new life into these timeless masterpieces represents vital engineering in the purest sense.”



– Jon Hilton, Managing Director & Technical Lead