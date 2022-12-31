Fascinating Primordial Animation by London-based Artist Markos Kay

A fascinating organic animation by CGI artist Markos Kay that explores the idea of primordial life, and the unique lipid world hypothesis.

Kay’s animation feels scientific and artistic at the same time, with a unique, macro look at swelling organic forms and microorganisms. Really unique and thought-provoking animation work.

See more of his work on his website and Instagram.

“These bilayers would have acted like tiny bubbles or bags, enclosing and protecting the chemical reactions that would eventually give rise to life”

–Markos Kay