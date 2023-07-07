Former Apple Tech Visionary Showcases the Future of the Computer – And it’s Invisible

Technology has been racing forward, getting ever-faster, more-capable, and in some ways, more distracting and isolating than ever.

Though some people think the future of technology is in bulky, eye-covering headsets, others think that in order to achieve a better quality of life, technology needs to disappear, or at least move out of sight.

Tech visionary Imran Chaudhri knows a thing or two about computer interfaces, having worked at Apple for decades, and helping pioneer the revolutionary interface for the iPhone, among many other things.

He presented a very compelling case for disappearing technology at a TED conference this year, and it showcases the vision that he and his team at Humane are trying to create. One where you’re not tied to screens, one that relies on smart AI, but also protects your privacy and your intentions.

Throughout the presentation, Chaudhri gave a sneak peek of the company’s first product, the Humane Pin, a small device that tucks into your pocket and can help you with a range of tasks, from translating conversations to projecting information onto the his palm.

To showcase the power of the device’s AI, Chaudhri in the demo had the device look at a package, understand the ingredients, and let it know that they conflicted with his dietary restrictions.

There were no other details given about the device, other than it was small, compact, and lacking a screen, unlike most other devices on the market.

Chaudhri’s company, Humane, plans to launch the Pin product later this year. No word on pricing or availability, but their website asks you to join their waiting list.

With a device that stays out of the way but is able to project a message onto a hand or other surface, it feels like we’re entering a new era of technology.