Santa’s New Ride

Have you ever thought about Santa’s conveyance? We imagine it’s seen a lot of wear and tear over the years. Perhaps it’s time for an upgrade. Well, here it is, and it’s a beaut. Made from steam-bent Scandinavian Ash, bronze-plated skis, candy cane lacquer and even a solar panel to provide a heated seat, this sleigh will take Santa to his millions of Christmas destinations in style. Via Notcot and Made, this lovely handcrafted sleigh costs £2,512 and is sadly all sold out for the season. Let’s hope the sleek new ride gets ‘ol Saint Nick to his chimneys on time.