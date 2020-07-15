We are huge advocates for electric cars. They’re quick, clean, convenient, and definitely the future of mobility. And while they’re still sold in pretty small numbers around the world, things are definitely starting to change, with nearly every global automaker revealing entire EV lineups.

The latest new EV is from Nissan, called the Ariya. This sleek, spaceship-like car is a huge step up from the Nissan Leaf, which helped familiarize people with electric cars, but didn’t have the style, range, or appeal that many had hoped for.

With a 300-mile range and a starting price of about $40,000, the five-passenger crossover hits the sweet spot of pricing and range, all while looking decidedly futuristic. The designers call it ‘timeless Japanese futurism’.

The Ariya is based off of the 2019 Tokyo Auto Show concept car, and thankfully most of the elegant design has carried through to the production vehicle. This model is also the first to use Nissan’s new corporate logo, which is a streamlined version of their longstanding brand mark.

The interior is thoughtfully minimal and sleek, with a set of curving 12-inch displays on the dashboard, patterned lighting throughout the cabin, and elegant copper details, which the designers say relates to the concept of copper as the ultimate conductor of electricity.

Arriving next summer as a 2022 model, the Ariya will be joined by a slew of new electric competitors. We’re all for options, and hoping that an attractive offering like the Ariya gets more people into EVs.