Insider’s Guide on How to Best Select and Grow Houseplants

Indoor plants are definitely a lovely and wonderful part of any home design scheme. Vegetation livens up indoor areas and is proven to improve one’s mood.

Indoor plants are easy to maintain, provide health benefits, and can be utilized to complement a number of interior design concepts. These are a terrific choice for individuals who don’t have enough outdoor space for a garden or who live in areas where the winters are bitterly cold.

To help you select and raise your indoor plants, here is a simple guide to brighten up your indoor area.

Which Plants to Choose?

Philodendron is a popular indoor plant that attracts few pests. It’s a very durable plant that can thrive in a variety of conditions.

Pothos is a plant with vividly colored leaves. This plant may grow in a variety of environments, both low light and strong, indirect light.

The peace lily grows best in wet, but not overwatered soil. Move your peace lily plant to a darker place if you want to see it blossom.

Anthurium plants are magnificent houseplants with glossy, big foliage and gorgeous waxy blossoms that have an exotic appearance. There are approximately 100 different anthurium plant varieties that are known for their vivid heart-shaped leaves and colorful blooms. Pollinators and insects are drawn to the vibrant foliage. Anthurium species are considered tough houseplants because they may thrive with little maintenance.

The Money Plant is available in a wide range of hues and patterns, ranging from silver to light or deep green, to nearly completely white. It grows quite quickly and removes pollutants from the air via the pores of its leaves. As a result, it not only beautifies your home, but it also improves the quality of the air you breathe!

Aloe vera is a plant that is practically miraculous. Its leaves form a gel that may be utilized in a variety of ways. It heals minor injuries and has a cooling effect, which is especially beneficial in cases of sunburn. It also requires a lot of sunshine but very little water. Water it only once every 10 days, then plant it with a soil and gravel combination!

Watering

Maintain damp but not soggy potting soil. It can harm the plant’s roots and prevent it from developing if the soil is either too dry or too wet. Watering your plant too little or too much will destroy it in some situations. Water is required more by plants with rich, thick leaves than by plants with waxy or leathery leaves. There is no one-size-fits-all frequency for all indoor plants. Instead, you should figure out what sort of plant you have and then learn how often it needs to be watered.

Also, for your indoor plants, use room temperature water. Too hot water can cause root damage and plant shock, which can lead to the death of your indoor plant.

Water that is excessively cold causes your plant to go dormant, suffocating any present or future growth.

Sun Exposure

Light is as equally important as water for indoor plants to thrive. Light is required for all plants to carry out their biological activities. Remember that you should keep the plant out of direct sunshine. Rather, put them in a well-lit room where they can receive enough indirect light. While it may seem obvious, the larger the plant becomes, the more light it needs. So, while a plant may begin on an end table with some indirect sunlight, as it develops, it may need to be moved closer to the window, requiring more exposure to the sunlight. Even while some plants require less light and some demand more, all plants thrive in windows.

How to Get Rid of Pests?

Bugs on your houseplants may be a big problem. If you see pests, go to a garden shop and get a pesticide soap. Spray the plant, including the undersides and tips of the leaves, as well as the stem.

You’ll need to spray three times since the soap normally won’t get rid of any eggs that could develop. If your plant has a severe pest problem and you can’t get rid of the pests, it’s time to get rid of it.

Fertilizing

Plants need a more direct type of nourishment to carry out growth activities, even though they use sunlight to digest the carbohydrates they need to thrive. Fertilizing your houseplants ensures that they will remain healthier.

The food can be provided in the form of a granule that degrades over time, or it can be supplied more immediately in the form of a water-soluble fertilizer. Water-soluble fertilizers should be used every two weeks or so, whereas granules should be used more rarely, approximately once a month.

Temperature

Almost all houseplants require a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius (55.4 F) to thrive. In the winter, keep plants away from cold locations, and in the summer, take care not to put them in direct sunlight during the warmest portion of the day.

We hope that this guide will assist you in caring for your indoor plants appropriately. Remember that they are a beautiful addition to any house, making it appear more lively, fresh, and exquisite.