Inspiring Autumn Leaf Creations by Andy Goldsworthy

If beautiful fall leaves aren’t your thing, look away. For the rest of us, here are some inspiring images of Andy Goldsworthy’s fall nature art.

The famous British artist and sculptor is known for his site-specific artwork, spending hours in the countryside, painstakingly arranging leaves into rainbows, gradients and other forms. The art isn’t meant to last, and indeed, starts falling apart right after the image is taken. But the act of creating is deeply reverential, and beautiful.

Nature’s beauty is all around us. Take a walk, embrace your inner artist, and see what you can come up with. You may not have the patience of an artist like Goldsworthy, but even a few minutes in the forest can do wonders for the mind.