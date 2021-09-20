Laurie Freitag’s Urban Jungle

Laurie Freitag is a self-taught, digital photographer making pictures with her iPhone based in Los Angeles, California. Her early years, spent in the Bronx, Coney Island & Far Rockaway, influence her work with themes of family, childhood, memory & home.
We love the way she makes cellphone images come alive in ways you might not expect.
After 20 years working behind the scenes in TV news, she took a buyout & went back to school where she took every Child Development class offered.
She’s been working the past 12 years as a nanny where she has intimate access to documenting children. Freitag says, “I enter their world. Watching them puts me into positions I could have never thought up. This latest series, ‘In the Garden at Chislehurst’ had me sitting very low as a 4 year old played in the dirt next to me. As I looked up, I found the wonder of the Dracena trees above me.”
See more of her work on her website, and at the Susan Spiritus Gallery.
Images used with artist’s permission.
incredibly beautiful images