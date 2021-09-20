Laurie Freitag’s Urban Jungle

Laurie Freitag is a self-taught, digital photographer making pictures with her iPhone based in Los Angeles, California. Her early years, spent in the Bronx, Coney Island & Far Rockaway, influence her work with themes of family, childhood, memory & home.

We love the way she makes cellphone images come alive in ways you might not expect.

After 20 years working behind the scenes in TV news, she took a buyout & went back to school where she took every Child Development class offered.

She’s been working the past 12 years as a nanny where she has intimate access to documenting children. Freitag says, “I enter their world. Watching them puts me into positions I could have never thought up. This latest series, ‘In the Garden at Chislehurst’ had me sitting very low as a 4 year old played in the dirt next to me. As I looked up, I found the wonder of the Dracena trees above me.”

See more of her work on her website, and at the Susan Spiritus Gallery.

Images used with artist’s permission.