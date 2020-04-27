Loop’s Zero-Waste, Package Delivery Service Expanding This Summer

We were really excited to see Loop announce their zero-waste, refillable package delivery service last year. Partnering with brands you know and love, they promised a holistic….loop that delivered you products and picked up the empty, re-usable containers to refill when you were done.

Their service has been in a beta-testing phase for the last year on the east coast and Paris, but they just announced a summer expansion to the whole US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan.

It’s an exciting proposition, and we hope strikes a chord with people wanting to reduce their waste-stream, while keeping most of the products they already use. Currently you can shop on Loop’s website if you live on the US east coast, or join their waiting list for this summer’s expansion. Via The Dieline: