Meet Rachael, The World’s First Autonomous AI That Creates ‘Likable’ Images on Instagram

Rachael is the world’s first completely autonomous and automated 3D rendering engine. In essence, ‘Rachael’ uses an advanced AI and machine learning, combined with a powerful rendering engine to instantly create aesthetically pleasing architectural renderings.

Since May of 2020, Rachael, @rachaellic has been posting one image a day on Instagram, all in the 3D architectural vein that is en vogue these days, and uses the visual language of the platform.

It’s a strange yet remarkable feat, essentially one of the world’s first completely artificial and autonomous digital artists. And while the digital art it’s creating isn’t necessarily gorgeous or groundbreaking, it’s completely passable as the type of stylish, textural art that is popular.

