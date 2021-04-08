Modern Truckee Forest House by Faulkner Architects

Lake Tahoe is the largest alpine lake in the United States, and one of the most scenic as well. The town of Truckee is nestled into the large trees that surround the lake, and is a well known getaway for people in the greater Bay Area.

This Truckee Forest House is a new project by Faulkner Architects, and embodies a number of classic modernist design aesthetics, while blending into the forest surroundings quite well. Surrounded by more than 115 tall trees, the home’s linear quality is mostly composed of steel, concrete and glass, with special translucent panels of green glass at the entry that help bring the forest warmth into the modern home.

