Frank Moth’s Nostalgic Postcards from the Future

There’s no shortage of space-related collages on the internet, it’s a popular theme that many people have gravitated toward, no pun intended.

There varying levels of quality, however. Artist and designer Frank Moth is among the best, and has been creating iconic collages that he calls “nostalgic postcards from the future”.

It’s a fitting description, as the work has a warm, vintage quality to it, with images of people in their pastimes, set against dramatic space backgrounds. They provide a great visual escape from the everyday, and inspire a sense of wonder.

Be sure to check out his Instagram page for more inspiration.

Images used with artist’s permission.