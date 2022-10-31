Need Some More Good News In Your Life? There’s a Newspaper for That

The world is full of triumph and tragedy, but often the news only paints the negative side of things. It can get depressing.
Need some more positive vibes in your world? Good Good Good is a newspaper all about the uplifting stories in the world today.
If you ever feel weighed down by everything that’s going on in the world, you’re not alone. When we found Good Good Good, we realized that consuming news doesn’t have to be draining; in fact, it can be hopeful!
The newspaper also does a great job of telling stories of real good news, and not fleeting, feel good stories. From climate change to mental health, to creativity and innovation, Good Good Good covers a huge range of topics.
Subscribe to the newspaper, and start feeling better about yourself, and the state of the world. 🌎