Pixar Explores Buzz Lightyear’s Origin Story in Upcoming Feature Film

It was probably just a matter of time before the magic of Toy Story was plumbed further, creating a series of origin stories. The first four movies earned a combined $1.4 Billion dollars. The characters, the storylines, and the animation were all superb, creating timeless films that will delight countless kids and adults alike.

The first of those origin stories is Pixar’s Lightyear, which explores Buzz Lightyear’s upbringing and his journey to the cosmos.

The teaser trailer just dropped this week, with the film coming summer 2022.