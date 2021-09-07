Rivian’s New Electric Truck is Called Motor Trend’s ‘Most Remarkable Pickup They’ve Ever Driven’

The slate of new electric trucks are nearly upon us, with over half a decade of publicity and stories leading up to their eventual arrival. Entries from Ford, GM, Tesla, Rivian, and more are due beginning in 2022, and the very first reviews of those trucks are beginning to filter in.

Rivian is an entirely new company, based in the US and aiming to launch their R1T (truck) and R1S (SUV) in January of 2022.

Their adventure-purpose vehicles are meant more for the ambitious campers and backpackers than the worksite crews, but that doesn’t make the all-electric vehicles less capable. With a 314-mile starting range, 0-60 mph time of 3 seconds, and a towing capability of 10,000 lbs, the R1T seems like the real deal.

Their truck recently was exclusively reviewed by Motor Trend, and it was unanimously praised, with the magazine saying:

“2022 Rivian R1T Is the Most Remarkable Pickup We’ve Ever Driven”

That’s saying a lot from a magazine that reviews everything from giant pickups to performance race cars. Indeed, it bodes well for the upcoming models, which seem to offer impressive power, handling and capability, all while producing zero emissions.

We’re thrilled by the prospect of gas and diesel powered trucks being replaced by zero emissions vehicles like the Rivian, though it remains to be seen how quickly they’ll be a common sight on roads around the world.

With a number of unique features like a ‘gear tunnel’ that spans the whole width of the vehicle, and a pull-out camping kitchen, not to mention quad motors and autonomous tech, the Rivian looks like the perfect truck to lead us into the electric era.

Available for pre-order for $1000, the R1T truck starts at $67,000 USD, before tax credits and incentives.