Rolls Royce Rolls Into the Future With Their First EV, Spectre

Rolls Royce is the perfect car company to adopt electrification, with large, heavy, expensive cars that should whisk their occupants silently, and with grace. The founder of the company stated way back in 1900 that electrification was “very well suited” to Rolls Royce.

So, it’s without much surprise that Rolls Royce indeed launched their first all-electric car recently, called Spectre.

The sleek two door coupe is the first EV in the luxury brand’s lineup, but it won’t be the last. Indeed, Rolls Royce plans to make their entire lineup fully electric by 2030.

Spectre is indeed luxurious, with a starlight-adorned roof and side panel, whisper-quiet performance, and an endless range of color and material personalization. Range figures are around 300 miles, and though the car is quite large and heavy, it will accelerate from 0-60 in just 4.3 seconds.

The Spectre will go on sale in early 2023 starting at $413,000.