SugarLab’s 3D Printed Edible Ornaments Make a Delicious Addition to your Holiday

Tis’ the season for sweet. These 3D-printed, geometric ornaments are not only ornate and beautiful, but they’re totally edible.

Created by SugarLab, the small ornaments are the result of years of experimenting with 3D printing, materials, and flavors.

In addition to ornament shapes, SugarLab also offers build-a-snowman kit, holiday inspired marshmallows, elegant dessert shells, and even stylish lumps of sugar ‘coal’ for the naughty people on your list. In addition to decorating a tree or mantle, they recommend using the sugar pieces in coffee or other drinks. Great creativity at work. Available on their website starting at $15.

Via FastCompany