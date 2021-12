Shoveling can be exhilarating, but it’s also one of the least loved winter chores, and a major source of heart attacks every season.

Luckily, the robots are finally here to lend a hand. Take the Snowbot S1, a Lidar driven robot that can clear drifts up to 12 inches deep. By placing three beacons, you can direct the robot where to clear, and it will do the rest, letting you sit and enjoy the fireplace.

Via Uncrate: