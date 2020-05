SpaceX Poised to Send Astronauts to the Space Station for the First Time SpaceX is poised to launch astronauts to the International Space Station for the first time ever on May 27. The post SpaceX Poised to Send Astronauts to the Space Station for the First Time appeared first on Moss and Fog.

Upcycled Fashion Brought to Life With Animation Advertising for HACKEDby_, a unique line of clothing that upcycles the fashion industry's overstocks into new pieces.

Stretched Impressions by Joe Cavazos These pixel stretched images are the work of Texas-based digital artist Joe Cavazos, who uses the motion in a photograph to complete a stretched or wiped impression.

Thin, Elegant Food Pavilion Design for Stockholm We really like the look of this elegant food pavilion that was designed for the city of Stockholm.