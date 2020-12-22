This Gingerbread Höme Kit from IKEA Looks To Be About as Sturdy as Their Furniture

We love the idea behind this DIY Gingerbread Höme (note the umlaut) collection from IKEA, but it got us thinking. The lopsided, glued together aesthetic is ironically about as solid looking as their actual furniture. If you’ve put together as many of their dressers, chairs, or cabinets as we have, you know the feeling.

Regardless, it’s a cute idea, recreating some of their well known pieces out of gingerbread and icing, with official IKEA cookie cutter shapes. Just don’t be surprised if one of your chair legs is shorter than the other, or the icing glue comes apart. 😆