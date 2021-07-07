The Largest Cactus Garden in Europe

When you think of most of Europe, you probably don’t think of cacti. The landscapes of European countries vary greatly, but dry, cactus-loving landscapes are more rare than in other parts of the world. Desert City, a gigantic cactus garden, is hoping to change that on the outskirts of Madrid. Designed by the Madrid-based Jacobo García-Germán architecture studio, visitors are greeted by a huge array of cactus and other similar plantings, plus an enormous greenhouse with cacti for sale. Built on a former industrial wasteland, Desert City has breathed new, and beautiful life into this part of Spain. Via Wallpaper: