The Shellmet is an Eco-Friendly Bike Helmet Made From Recycled Scallop Shells

A small village in the Hokkaido region of Japan now has a clever way to deal with their leftover scallop shells, of which 40,000 tons are discarded every year.

Using the discarded shells, which are ground up into recycled plastic, bicycle helmets are molded, creating a design that is stronger than with plastic alone.

The shell-inspired design is the work of TBWA\Hakuhodo’s creative team, which mimics the ribbed structure of the scallop shell itself.

