The Surreal, Photogenic Beauty of the Namib Desert

The Namib Desert is possibly the oldest desert in the world, on the Southwestern edge of Africa, encompassing parts of Angola, South Africa, and, of course, Namibia.

Even though parts of it run right up to the edge of the ocean, the Namib remains extraordinarily dry, due to unique wind currents and topography. This makes for a visually stunning juxtaposition, the blue endless ocean against towering red and orange sand dunes.

One of the most visited parts of this massive, 1,200 mile long desert is called Sossusvlei, a salt and clay pan, which is surrounded by red sand dunes. Though it gets some moisture due to ocean fog, the area is made famous by the black, fossilized Camel Thorn Trees. They stand like skeletons on the flat salt pans, contrasted with the red of the dunes, and the deep blues of the sky beyond. The area is a photographer’s paradise, with images that inspire imagination all over the world.

In addition to the stunning petrified trees, the dunes themselves are a sight to behold. The largest one reaches 325 meters, or almost 1000 feet, towering into the blue.

Though we haven’t visited Namibia, it remains high on our list, specifically for this very special desert.

Images sourced through Unsplash.