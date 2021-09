There’s some clever engineering at work on this new self balancing system for Uber’s urban delivery service. Using a three-axis system, the bike’s cargo area works like a gyroscope to make sure that the package is upright, even when the scooter/bike is going up or down hills, or leaning.

Perhaps a bit more work could be made to ensure the driver is as safe as your hot Pad Thai is, but even still, we appreciate the design and engineering that went into the new ‘balance bike’.

Via DesignBoom: