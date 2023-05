Cozy up in one of these fruit-inspired chairs, from a coconut lounger to a banana settee, all proportioned like the actual food itself. Created by Bonny Carrera in collaboration with AI tool Midjourney, we see a range of fun furniture that feels warm and approachable.

A clever series, showing how artificial intelligence can help visualize furniture that may otherwise feel impossible to conjure.

Via DesignYouTrust:

