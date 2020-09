Who says that lighthouses have to be the traditional, white-painted structures they’ve always been?

That was the concept behind a vibrant lighthouse repainting from Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel. The Faro de Ajo lighthouse on the coast of Spain has been given an overhaul showcasing the artist’s trademark vibrant geometric forms, and reflects the flora and fauna in the region.

Via TimeOut:

‘A symbol that allows us to light up the uncertain present through colour’